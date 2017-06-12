Cubs draft son of woman killed in 2015 church shooting
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
