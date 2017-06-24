Comparing Saia

Saia and Old Dominion Freight Line are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitabiliy. Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.