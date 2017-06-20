Comparing Forward Air

Comparing Forward Air

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Forward Air and United Parcel Service are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership. Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 3 hr Brian 184
Having your own authority Tue Brian 3
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mon Brian 241
Heater hose Jun 17 Poon 1
Trucking question Jun 15 Missouri driver 1
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Jun 12 Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 12 Gary 469
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC