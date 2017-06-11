Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 112...

Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 112,650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 112,650 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) 2 hr Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 6 hr Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) 6 hr Berkeley0785 80
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Sun Rod Dog 182
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Sun bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC