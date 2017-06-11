Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 112,650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.
Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 112,650 shares during the period.
