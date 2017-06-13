Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Receives Co...

Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

