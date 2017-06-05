Celadon expands pay increase packages to more markets
Celadon Group, one of North America's largest transportation and logistics companies, has expanded its earlier announced pay packages to additional markets beyond the original 15 regions, a company news release says. These pay packages affect both owner-operators and company drivers.
