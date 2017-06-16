Celadon 72 Hour Deadline Alert: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former ...
CELADON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. - CELADON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 19, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heater hose
|7 hr
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Thu
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Jun 11
|bornhorny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC