Capstone Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc.
Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Bigdaddy74
|180
|Having your own authority
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Farm trucking
|47
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Jun 2
|Brian
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
