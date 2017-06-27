California man admits his meth sent to Louisiana, Tennessee
A California man faces at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in what federal prosecutors in Louisiana call a national drug conspiracy that shipped methamphetamine through the mail and United Parcel Service. A news release Tuesday said the maximum sentence for 26-year-old Ernesto Moreno of San Fernando would be life in prison and $10 million in fines.
