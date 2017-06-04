Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) PT at $83.00
Landstar System, Inc. has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uber for trucks
|23 hr
|Brian
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Sunny Ahluwalia
|468
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Bigdaddy74
|180
|Having your own authority
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|2
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|477
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Jun 3
|Farm trucking
|47
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Jun 2
|Brian
|5
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC