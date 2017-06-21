Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Stake Held by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank held its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having your own authority
|9 hr
|Brian
|4
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Wed
|Brian
|184
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC