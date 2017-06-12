BlackBerry hopes to ride trucks to growth
Once a giant in the cellphone market, Canada's BlackBerry is looking to return to glory in an entirely different industry. BlackBerry, who became famous for its once ubiquitous communications device, is transforming into a tech supplier for the trucking industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Gary
|469
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|13 hr
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Rod Dog
|182
|flashing truckers (Aug '16)
|Sun
|bornhorny
|3
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC