Attention Holiday Shoppers: UPS To Add Delivery Surcharges
The first day of summer doesn't begin until Wednesday but United Parcel Service already is looking ahead to the colder seasons with plans to charge retailers an extra fee for orders placed around Black Friday and Christmas. And consumers could end up carrying that extra weight if retailers decide to pass on the cost by raising shipping fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having your own authority
|8 hr
|Brian
|3
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jun 13
|Brian
|183
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC