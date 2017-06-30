ATA Welcomes Seeing Machines to ATA Featured Product Program
"Artificial intelligence and advanced sensing algorithms have created an innovative way to monitor a driver's attentiveness levels while on the road. Drivers can benefit greatly from being able to detect fatigue and prevent potential accidents, which could lead to significant safety improvements in the trucking industry," said ATA President and CEO .
