ATA congratulates qualifiers for this year's truck driving championships Aug. 9-12
Today, the American Trucking Associations congratulated qualifiers for the 2017 National Truck Driving Championships and announced key details about the special 80th running of the event. "The trucking industry comes together every spring and summer for a series of state truck driving championships culminating in the National Truck Driving Championships," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|Brian
|184
|Having your own authority
|Tue
|Brian
|3
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Brian
|241
|Heater hose
|Jun 17
|Poon
|1
|Trucking question
|Jun 15
|Missouri driver
|1
|Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08)
|Jun 12
|Brian
|48
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jun 12
|Gary
|469
