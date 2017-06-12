At least 3 people injured in San Fran...

At least 3 people injured in San Francisco shooting: local media

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported. Victims were taken to the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, spokesman Brent Andrew said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Tue Brian 183
Beware of J.B. Hunt (Jan '08) Mon Brian 48
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mon Gary 469
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Berkeley0785 80
flashing truckers (Aug '16) Jun 11 bornhorny 3
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC