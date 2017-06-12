Appeal refused, semis go to e-logs

6 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Marking the final legal step in nearly two decades of debate in the trucking industry, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging the constitutionality of the Department of Transportation's electronic logging device mandate.

