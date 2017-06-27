Airport Authority OKs Lease
A proposal to lease an office-hangar complex at the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport, a building formerly occupied by the Forward Air company, was conditionally approved by the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority Monday morning. Sky Night LLC, a Scott Niswonger company, has been leasing the complex and now seeks to do so again for three years at $7,000 per month, with three five-year options.
