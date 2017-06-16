Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70...

Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70,426 Shares of USA Truck, Inc.

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in USA Truck, Inc. by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 70,426 shares during the period.

