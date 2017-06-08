2 men charged in 36 deaths at Oakland...

2 men charged in 36 deaths at Oakland artists' warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Nancy O'Malley did not say what the charges are or who they were filed against, although sources say the charges will include 36 counts of manslaughter. During an interview with NBC shortly after the fire , Almena apologized to the families of the victims but defended himself when the hosts asked if his management of the building had anything to do with the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Brian 82
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Tue Brian 181
Uber for trucks Jun 5 Brian 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Jun 4 Sunny Ahluwalia 468
Having your own authority Jun 3 Farm trucking 2
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) Jun 3 Farm trucking 477
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Jun 3 Farm trucking 47
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC