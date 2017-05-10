View Press Release
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Celadon investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Celadon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1113.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|11 hr
|chrismatt
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC