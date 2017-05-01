Using technology correctly
With the ever-evolving technological landscape in the trucking industry, training and education have never been more important than it is today, and it isn't about to change any time soon. During a discussion at the Manitoba Trucking Association AGM in Winnipeg April 7, a panel that included five professionals from various industry leaders concurred that technology, though challenging, made people's lives better.
