USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Director Robert A. Peiser Acquires 10,000 Shares
USA Truck, Inc. Director Robert A. Peiser acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00.
Comments
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|5 hr
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
