USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Director Barba...

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Director Barbara J. Faulkenberry Purchases 6,890 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

USA Truck, Inc. Director Barbara J. Faulkenberry purchased 6,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Wed Roy 465
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Milelr 81
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) May 16 Ghost Rider 299
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) May 13 Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... May 13 Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) May 13 Bluesgirl 179
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) May 13 LDS 11
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC