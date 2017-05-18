USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Director Barbara J. Faulkenberry Purchases 6,890 Shares
USA Truck, Inc. Director Barbara J. Faulkenberry purchased 6,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.40.
Read more at Daily Political.
