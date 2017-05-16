USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Ghost Rider
|299
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 13
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|May 13
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|May 13
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC