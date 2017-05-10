USA Truck hires Hugo to head trucking...

USA Truck hires Hugo to head trucking operations

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

USA Truck posted a net loss of $4.9 million in the first quarter, according to its most recent earnings report. Truckload carrier USA Truck Inc. , based in Van Buren, AR, said Werner Hugo has joined its leadership team as senior vice president of trucking operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Sat Scott 238
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... Sat Scott 3
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Sat Bluesgirl 179
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Sat LDS 11
Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com May 11 chrismatt 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) May 5 Filipdatank 464
Lumper fee May 2 Brian 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,583 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC