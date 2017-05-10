USA Truck hires Hugo to head trucking operations
USA Truck posted a net loss of $4.9 million in the first quarter, according to its most recent earnings report. Truckload carrier USA Truck Inc. , based in Van Buren, AR, said Werner Hugo has joined its leadership team as senior vice president of trucking operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Sat
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC