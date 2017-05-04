USA Truck again posts loss

USA Truck on Wednesday reported its fifth-consecutive quarterly loss and postponed its expectation of profitability to the third quarter of this year. The $4.9 million the Van Buren trucking and brokerage company lost in the first quarter was nearly three times the $1.8 million loss for the same quarter in 2016.

