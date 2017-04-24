UPS Under Pressure From Air Maintenance Union Over Contract
On Sunday the United Parcel Service received further pressure from a union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers to settle a three year old contract dispute, warning the package delivery company that it is looking to strike, Reuters reports. UPS's shareholders meeting will take place this Thursday and the union is taking its list of issues directly to them, having published an open letter to CEO David Abney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC