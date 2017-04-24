UPS Under Pressure From Air Maintenance Union Over Contract

On Sunday the United Parcel Service received further pressure from a union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers to settle a three year old contract dispute, warning the package delivery company that it is looking to strike, Reuters reports. UPS's shareholders meeting will take place this Thursday and the union is taking its list of issues directly to them, having published an open letter to CEO David Abney.

