UPS - Fairly Valued

UPS reported its Q1 2017 results on April 27, 2017 which included 6.2% revenue growth and EPS of $1.32. UPS has provided 2017 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.80 - $6.10 with mean estimates from 26 brokers being $5.95 for FY2017.

