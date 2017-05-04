UPS Contract Plane Crash Lands in West Virginia, Killing Two
Two crew members died when a small cargo plane carrying packages for United Parcel Service Inc. crashed after touching down at a West Virginia airport. The Short 330 twin turboprop's left wing struck the runway after landing Friday morning and the plane then veered off the runway, according to an emailed statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
