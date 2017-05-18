UPS buys 65-acre parcel in Middleburg Heights, in $7.55 million deal for rare undeveloped tract

United Parcel Service, Inc. , has purchased 65 acres of former farmland in Middleburg Heights, snapping up a rare undeveloped property of that size in Cuyahoga County during a busy season for the industrial real estate market. The publicly traded package-delivery titan paid $7.55 million last month for the land at 6678 Engle Road, according to public records.

