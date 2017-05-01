UPS Appoints Mark Vale Growth And Emerging Markets President
UPS has named Mark Vale President of Growth and Emerging Markets. Vale and his team will expand and enhance the company's market reach and global capabilities to better serve customers doing business in emerging and developing markets around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Apr 24
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC