UPS And SF Holding To Establish Joint Venture

Establishes a platform to support the creation of innovative new-to-market B2B and B2C products and services enhancing market access, initially between China and the US, with plans for further global market expansion Customers in China to be offered more international shipping options, transit times and services, enhanced visibility and control of international shipments, and cohesive customer care at origin and destination UPS and SF Holding , the parent company of SF Express, today announced plans to establish a joint venture and collaborate to develop and provide international delivery services initially from China to the US, with expansion plans for other destinations.

