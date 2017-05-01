United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Rec...

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lumper fee 2 hr Brian 1
What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ... 5 hr roadscholar88 1
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Apr 26 Twotwentytwo 40
Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10) Apr 24 Jeffery Green 8
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Apr 24 braetron 233
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Apr 22 Alfred 297
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC