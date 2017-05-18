Uber is now officially in the truckin...

Uber is now officially in the trucking business too

There are already a lot of companies that call themselves the "Uber for trucking" - and now Uber itself is one of them. On Thursday, the $69 billion ride-hailing giant officially launched Uber Freight, its new network for helping truck drivers find loads easier and pay them faster.

