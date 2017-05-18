Uber is now officially in the trucking business too
There are already a lot of companies that call themselves the "Uber for trucking" - and now Uber itself is one of them. On Thursday, the $69 billion ride-hailing giant officially launched Uber Freight, its new network for helping truck drivers find loads easier and pay them faster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Roy
|465
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Milelr
|81
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|May 16
|Ghost Rider
|299
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 13
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 13
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|May 13
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|May 13
|LDS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC