Uber adds trucking brokerage firm amid long-haul push
May 11 Uber Technologies Inc hired the team behind a Chicago transportation brokerage last fall as part of an effort to break into the long-haul trucking industry. All five employees from 4Front Logistics joined Uber in November, said an Uber spokeswoman, who added that Uber did not pay anything for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|Thu
|chrismatt
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|May 5
|Brian
|237
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|May 4
|Brian
|2
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 26
|Twotwentytwo
|40
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Jeffery Green
|8
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC