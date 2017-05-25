U.S. court fines UPS $247 million over illegal cigarette shipments
United Parcel Service aircraft are loaded and unloaded with air containers full of packages at the UPS Worldport All Points International Hub in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. on December 9, 2016. A federal judge ordered United Parcel Service Inc to pay nearly $247 million in damages and penalties for "illegally shipping" large volumes of untaxed cigarettes in New York state and City, a court filing showed on Thursday.
