Two die in plane crash at West Virginia airport, officials say

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Two people died when a cargo plane went off the runway at a West Virginia airport, officials said on Friday. The pair were the only people on board the jet that crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, said Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services.

