TSA warns trucking industry of possible ramming attacks
Federal authorities have issued a new warning to the trucking industry regarding the potential for truck ramming attacks in the United States. According to a six-page Transportation Security Administration , "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators, and Countermeasures," indicates that there have been 17 vehicle-ramming attacks worldwide since 2014, resulting in 173 deaths.
