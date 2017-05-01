Trump says he's willing to consider raising gas tax
President Donald Trump on Monday said he will explore the possibility of higher gasoline and diesel fuel taxes, suggesting an increase could pay for his ambitious infrastructure plan. The president indicated that the additional money would be directed toward highway construction and repair.
