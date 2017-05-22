Trucking Industry Introduces Mascot, Calls For Name Submissions
The mascot is a smiling red, white and blue semi-truck with working head and tail lights and an "I love trucking" license plate. It will travel the United States spreading the word about trucking's influence on the economy.
Read more at Transport Topics.
