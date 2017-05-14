Three Wharton Dealmakers Bet Their Future on Chinese Trucking
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School before heading to high-flying careers as bankers and dealmakers. More than 15 years later they've teamed up to stake their future on building an Uber-like service for the country's convoluted trucking industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|Sat
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|May 13
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC