The UPS depot in Sedgefield Picture: GOOGLE
But for a long time United Parcel Service could not pinpoint where the Pandora jewellery packages, imported from a German distributor, were going missing. Durham Crown Court heard the world-wide company brought in investigators to try to discover how and where the distinctive items of small jewellery were being mislaid, or pilfered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Echo.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Scott
|238
|What are your thoughts on raising the fuel tax ...
|16 hr
|Scott
|3
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Bluesgirl
|179
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|LDS
|11
|Trucking Industry News - RigHauler.com
|May 11
|chrismatt
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|May 5
|Filipdatank
|464
|Lumper fee
|May 2
|Brian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC