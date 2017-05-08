TCA's Deborah Sparks Joins Wreaths Across America
Deborah Sparks, vice president of development for the Truckload Carriers Association, has announced that she will leave the organization to oversee strategic development and logistics for Wreaths Across America. May 31st will be Sparks' last day with TCA, where she has worked since December 2006.
