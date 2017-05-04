Swift Launches Digital Marketing Stra...

Swift Launches Digital Marketing Strategy for Truck Drivers

Swift Transportation is reaching out to young people with a new digital marketing campaign that promotes the company's unique culture, size and emphasis on people. The goal of the campaign, called Swift's Driving Force, is to convince men and women to become truck drivers and to consider careers in the trucking industry.

