Swift Campaigning Digitally for Driving Force
Swift Transportation has announced a new strategic marketing campaign called Swift's Driving Force that's aimed at reaching new drivers by highlighting the company's culture, size, and emphasis on people. Partnering with digital marketing agency iCrossing for creative and digital strategy and execution, Swift's Driving Force campaign targets men and women looking to join Swift's driving workforce.
