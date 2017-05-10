Stay Metrics to provide training for ...

Stay Metrics to provide training for Roadcheck 2017

Stay Metrics has teamed up with Luma to offer the trucking industry a free online training module in advance of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's International Roadcheck. The 30th annual Roadcheck 2017 will take place June 6-8 across North America, during which time federal and state-certified CVSA officers will triple the number of inspections they normally would conduct in a 72-hour period.

