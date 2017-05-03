Some things never change
The trucking industry is always changing, and the real leaders in this industry are the ones who can be innovative, adaptable, educated, and focused while guiding their people through change at the same time. Today, new technology-specifically automation and the media hype around it-is putting industry leadership to the test.
