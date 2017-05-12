Short Interest in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Decreases By 7.4%
Old Dominion Freight Line was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,805 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 13th total of 2,596,503 shares.
