Safety regulations could aid trucking business' income
Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. is banking that a new federal food safety rule will help it take a bite out of its competition - in part because smaller carriers won't be able to afford to comply. Last month, larger trucking companies, including Celadon, had to begin complying with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation, which aims to keep food products safer from contamination during the transportation process.
